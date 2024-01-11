Man in hospital gown grabbed Amazon driver by throat, forced him to drive him somewhere, Live Oak police say

LIVE OAK, Texas – A man was arrested after Live Oak police said he forced an Amazon delivery driver to drive him to a location and threatened to kill him if he didn’t comply.

David Ingram, 41, is facing a charge of kidnapping, according to the Bexar County Jail.

Live Oak police said the incident happened on Oct. 24, when he approached an Amazon delivery van that was parked at a gas pump outside a Valero.

The driver told police that the suspect, later identified as Ingram, demanded a ride to another location. At the time, Ingram was wearing blue hospital scrubs as he had just left a hospital, police said.

The Amazon driver attempted to drive off while Ingram was hanging on the door, but Ingram forced his way inside the van.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the driver took Ingram a short distance away and stopped in a parking lot, but Ingram said he “was not satisfied with the location.”

Ingram demanded the driver take him to another place. The driver told police that Ingram grabbed him by the throat and said “I don’t want to have to kill you,” the affidavit states.

The driver then took him to a house, where Ingram exited the van and ran.

Police said they contacted the Northeast Methodist Hospital, who identified Ingram and confirmed he had just left.

Investigators said his driver’s license photo matched the suspect in the incident, which was caught on video from cameras inside the Amazon truck.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 7. He was arrested on Wednesday and is also facing a charge of parole violation.