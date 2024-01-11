Third suspect arrested for shooting 28 rounds at man, infant sitting inside car, records show

Joshua James Zamora, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Another suspect was arrested in a December shooting that involved 28 shots fired at a teenager and his infant in a car.

San Antonio police said he is one of at least six suspects involved in the shooting, which happened on Dec. 7 at a Circle K gas station in the 1700 block of North New Braunfels.

Joe-Isaac Lee Yanez, 19, and Curtis Ray Wilson, 19, were arrested last month on the same charges.

According to San Antonio police, a man was at the store to pick up his girlfriend from work when he was shot. His infant daughter was in the car with him.

One of the suspects yelled out the man’s name, and they opened fire at him in his vehicle, an affidavit states.

He was hit in his left arm, but the baby was not injured. A 44-year-old female employee was struck by glass from a window and also suffered an injury to her arm.

The man was able to identify Yanez as a suspect, according to San Antonio police, though the affidavit did not detail a motive.

Zamora’s warrant was signed on Friday. He was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday.