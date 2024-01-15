East Side spotlight: Empower House

A local East Side organization champions community health and advocacy for women of color.

Empower House San Antonio provides health services, youth development programs and advocacy opportunities for women and girls of color on the East and West sides.

Workers and families who are supported by Empower House have been marching in the MLK march since 2000.

Jennifer Castro, the executive director, said they march as community members of the East and West sides to continue the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

She said when people march in large numbers, their message and actions are more powerful.

“It really is this idea of interconnection,” Castro told KSAT. “It’s not just about my own good. I can’t boot strap it through life, we are in this together. So my good, my well-being, my success is tied together with yours. And I think that this march is unique because it’s one of the largest in the country and it provides us the opportunity to recognize that we are not alone. We are in this struggle together.”

If you are interested in the free programs available to youth or for families and health services, visit their website.