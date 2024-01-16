Get married for free on Valentine’s Day at the Bexar County Courthouse

Couples tie the knot at the Bexar County Courthouse steps for free on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Do you want to celebrate your wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day each year?

You can tie the knot for free at the Bexar County Courthouse this Feb. 14 as the Bexar County Courthouse continues its tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies.

This year, there will be two block parties to celebrate including one the night before the ceremonies.

From 9 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 13, Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Newlywed Block Party on Main Plaza.

Then, on Wednesday, County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will conduct four ceremonies on the north steps of the courthouse, located at 100 Dolorsa. They will be held at the following times:

12:01 a.m. - First 50 couples receive a rose donated by The Last Straw Florist flower shop

10 a.m.

Noon - United States Postal Service Postmaster Robert D. Carr Jr. unveils the 2024 Love Stamp. Wedding ceremony will be followed by a Newlywed Block Party with doo-wop group, Eddie & The Valiants hosted by Main Plaza Conservancy.

2 p.m.

While the ceremonies are free, people are asked to make a $20 donation to the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

Couples must get their marriage licenses 72 hours before their ceremonies unless they meet certain criteria listed here.

Marriage licenses can be obtained from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Paul Elizondo Tower at 101 W. Nueva St., Suite 120 or at one of the “Records on the Run” mobile unit locations. The fee for obtaining a marriage license is $80 and both applicants must provide proof of identity and age as well as their Social Security number (if applicable).

The Clerk’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with extended hours on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.