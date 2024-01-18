BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Ava Eilliana Ferrer was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 10 and may be in the Stone Oak area, BCSO said in a Facebook post. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black pants.

Ava is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Ava’s location is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Additionally, BCSO says those found to be harboring Ava may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.