SAPD searching for missing 10-year-old San Antonio boy

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old Dylan Cooper.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Dylan Cooper, who goes by the nickname Rider, was last Tuesday in the 3700 block of Pecan Valley on the Southeast Side. He has a diagnosed medical condition.

Dylan is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He has straight ear-top length hair, is right handed and has a left ear piercing.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660

Harboring a runaway child is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.