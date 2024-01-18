Seguin business to host free mental health fair this Saturday

People typically start throwing in the towel on their New Year’s resolutions during this time of year. However, one business in Seguin wants to ensure community members stay on track with their goals for 2024.

Pecantown Books and Brews on S. Camp Street in Seguin is holding a mental health fair for the community on Saturday.

“We know that a lot of people, at the very beginning of the year, are looking for ways to promote their health, and since a lot of people are focusing on the physical health, we decided that January at Pecantown is Mental Health Month for us,” said Kassie Brandt, event coordinator at Pecantown Books and Brews.

Among those speaking at the event are a therapist, nutritionist and chiropractor who will answer questions about fighting depression and anxiety.

Brandt told KSAT that a personal experience inspired her to plan the health fair.

“I had horrible postpartum depression, and because of how awful it was, I needed help, and there wasn’t a lot of resources available to me,” said Brandt. “I didn’t know where to go. I didn’t know who to turn to.”

She added, “Because of that, I wanted to encourage people who needed it. That way, we can send people out to the community where they need it.”

The mental health fair is free and open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. (See more details below or click here.)

“I just want to tell people that it is OK to be struggling, and it is OK to have hard days. But what we want you to do is to reach out to those who you love and care for and lean into them because they don’t want you to feel the way you feel,” said Brandt.