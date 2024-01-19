Woman arrested for arson, accused of lighting fires at cousin’s home in dispute over man

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for arson nearly three years after she is alleged to have committed the crime.

Shane Benton, 32, is charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly for an incident in April of 2021.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Benton and her cousin were dating the same man. Benton is alleged to have gone to a home where her cousin was with the man and banged on the door and windows.

Benton is accused of throwing rocks and breaking windows in the front and back of the home. At this point, the man left with his kids to avoid further altercations, the affidavit states.

But, Benton didn’t stop, investigators said. She is accused of spraying lighter fluid through the broken front window onto a window air conditioning unit and then lighting it on fire. Her cousin was able to put out the flames with a bottle of water.

Benton then allegedly went to the back of a house, lit a paper on fire and threw it through a broken window. That fire was also quickly extinguished. She then left the scene.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Benton in this case in August 2022. She was arrested Thursday and booked into the Bexar County jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Court records show she was also arrested Thursday on a May 2022 warrant for violating the conditions of her parole in a 2021 DWI case. There is now a motion to revoke probation in that case.