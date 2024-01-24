San Antonio police shoot, kill man who rammed into unit, fired at officer, chief says

Shooting in the 5900 block of S Flores

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is dead after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio police on the South Side, according to Chief William McManus.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of South Flores for a welfare check on Tuesday after someone had called in a tip that a woman had been killed by her boyfriend or husband.

McManus said the tipster who called them had been told by the suspect that he had killed the woman.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide information on a shooting on the South Side at 10:45 p.m.

Police arrived at the residence to find the woman dead. And the suspect showed up and rammed into a patrol unit, McManus said.

The man then pulled out a shotgun and fired at an officer standing outside the patrol vehicle, according to the chief.

McManus said seven officers returned fire, striking the man and killing him.

The suspect, who remains unnamed, had a criminal history with 10 arrests, several of which were for violent crimes, McManus said.

The man had been out on bond after being charged with making terroristic threats, according to SAPD.

McManus confirmed that none of the seven officers were injured.

Police are still working to gather more information about the woman’s death.

KSAT will update you with the latest as it becomes available. Find more local news here.