Texas State Parks break New Year’s Day attendance records

More people stepped into the new year at Texas State Parks this year than ever before, and more people visited state parks in Texas than in any other state.
Texas State Parks is celebrating the start of 2024 with its highest New Year’s Day participation numbers and more events, participants and miles hiked of any state.
“What a pleasant surprise to hear that Texans came in droves to kick off the new year at a Texas State Park,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “We topped the record-setting centennial kickoff numbers of 2023, proving that Texas has made First Day Hikes a family tradition. Thanks to all who joined us, and we look forward to breaking records for a third straight year in 2025!”
Jan. 1, 2024 statistics:
- 177 events
- 81 parks
- 8,729 participants
- 17,284 miles hiked, biked, swam and paddled
Last year’s record was 8,000 people and 17,190 cumulative miles.
The following state parks in Texas had the highest attendance on Jan. 1:
- Mother Neff State Park near Waco - 597
- Brazos Bend State Park - 544
- Huntsville State Park - 444
- Cedar Hill State Park - 417 participants
Here are 20 state parks within a day’s trip from San Antonio:
- Bastrop State Park: Bastrop
- Blanco State Park: Blanco
- Choke Canyon State Park: Calliham
- Colorado Bend State Park: Bend
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Fredericksburg
- Garner State Park: Concan
- Goose Island State Park: Rockport
- Government Canyon State Natural Area: San Antonio
- Guadalupe River State Park: Spring Branch
- Hill Country State Natural Area: Bandera
- Inks Lake State Park: Burnet
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park: Mathis
- Lockhart State Park: Lockhart
- Lost Maples State Natural Area: Vanderpool
- McKinney Falls State Park: Austin
- Mustang Island State Park: Corpus Christi
- Palmetto State Park: Palmetto
- Pedernales Falls State Park: Johnson City
- South Llano River State Park: Junction