30 dogs rescued from property in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – At least 30 starving dogs were found on a property in Atascosa County near Somerset on Wednesday afternoon.

Atascosa County Animal Control said the dogs were suffering from some form of malnourishment.

The woman caring for the dogs said she loved them and was just trying to save them but admitted she needed a little help.

“Atascosa had to step in to give me some help to give me some relief. In a way, I’m glad. In a way, I’m not... These are my kids,” the woman told KSAT.

Atascosa Animal Control says its priority is getting all the dogs healthy again. After that, it will be decided if the animals will return to their owner or go up for adoption.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here