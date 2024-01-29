RockIt into the Future celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Girls Inc. San Antonio will hold its 18th annual RockIt into the Future Science Festival.

Join Girls Inc. San Antonio is celebrating women and girls in science at the free STEM-focused event offering more than 30 booths with interactive STEM activities for girls and boys and features hands-on interactive demonstrations, animal interactions and more.

RockIt into the Future takes place on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibits will be set up inside and on the grounds of CAST Med school.

Girls Inc. San Antonio inspires all girls, ages six to 18 to be strong, smart and bold through long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, partnerships and research-based programming. Girls Inc. also focuses on advocating for legislation and policies to increase opportunities and rights for all girls.

