AMBER Alert: Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 14-year-old girl, abduction suspect

Scarlett Smith was last seen in the 15700 block of West US 90 on Monday night

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Missing (left): Scarlett Smith, 14 Suspect (right): Barry Van Mersbergen, 22 (KSAT 12 News)

GONZALES COUNTY, Texas – The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared Monday night.

Scarlett Smith was last seen in the 15700 block of West US 90 in Gonzales around 11:00 p.m.

Scarlett is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 187 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She last had on a red Nike hoodie.

Law enforcement officials said they are also looking for 22-year-old Barry Van Mersbergen, who may also go by Ben, in connection with the teen’s abduction.

Van Mersbergen is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be driving a tan 2012 GMC Terrain with Texas license plate 3RVWG.

Officials believe the child could be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office at 830-672-6524.

