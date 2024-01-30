45º
Devine ISD delaying start of school due to city water main break

Classes won’t start until 10 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Devine Independent School District on Tuesday announced that they are delaying the start of school due to a city water main break.

Classes won’t begin until 10 a.m. It is not immediately clear what caused the water main break.

According to a school district social media post, staff will still report at the normal time to help with students who are already on the way. The district said absences will not count against students.

Devine ISD said they intend to keep families updated via their social media accounts and email as needed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

