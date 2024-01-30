70º
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for majority of the week due to public hunt

Park will reopen at 2 p.m. Friday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Enchanted Rock (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed until Friday afternoon due to public hunts taking place on the land.

The state park closed at 3 p.m. on Monday. It will reopen at 2 p.m. on Friday.

During that time, only permitted people selected for the public hunt will be allowed at the park. For more information about public hunts in Texas, click here.

The state park said this is the last hunt of the season. People who want to make reservations for Friday when it reopens can do so now.

For more information, click here.

