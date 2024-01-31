69º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Metal plate over I-10 West causes traffic delay near downtown

Drivers noticeably slowed down early Wednesday morning near Frio Street

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Tags: Traffic, I-10 West Traffic, TXDOT, Frio Street
Metal plate caused traffic slow down at I-10 West at Frio Street. (KSAT 2024 -- All Rights Reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers near downtown may have run into an unusual delay early Wednesday morning.

Construction crews working on the installation of bridge joints on Interstate 10 West near Frio Street placed a metal plate on the highway early Wednesday morning to cover the joints.

The plate reportedly did not cause any major traffic issues, but drivers on I-10 noticeably slowed down when they came upon it.

According to TxDOT, the plate is a temporary joint cover that is part of the bridge joint replacement project at I-10 at Interstate 35, also known as the “Downtown Y.”

The plates will be in place until the new joints are installed, but a timeframe was not provided by the contractor, according to TxDOT.

A TxDOT spokesperson told KSAT the contractor will smooth out the plates moving forward.

The ongoing construction at the “Downtown Y” is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram