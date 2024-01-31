Metal plate over I-10 West causes traffic delay near downtown

Metal plate caused traffic slow down at I-10 West at Frio Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers near downtown may have run into an unusual delay early Wednesday morning.

Construction crews working on the installation of bridge joints on Interstate 10 West near Frio Street placed a metal plate on the highway early Wednesday morning to cover the joints.

The plate reportedly did not cause any major traffic issues, but drivers on I-10 noticeably slowed down when they came upon it.

According to TxDOT, the plate is a temporary joint cover that is part of the bridge joint replacement project at I-10 at Interstate 35, also known as the “Downtown Y.”

The plates will be in place until the new joints are installed, but a timeframe was not provided by the contractor, according to TxDOT.

A TxDOT spokesperson told KSAT the contractor will smooth out the plates moving forward.

The ongoing construction at the “Downtown Y” is expected to be completed by early 2025.