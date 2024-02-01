DPS launches Violent Offender Database

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched a new, free database that contains the names of people who have been convicted of certain violent offenses.

The Violent Offender Database, which launched in late December, contains information regarding offenders who have been convicted of assault, sexual assault and aggravated assault on two or more occasions. The database also includes information on defendants convicted of aggravated sexual assault involving family violence, which includes continuous violence against the family, stalking or any combination of such offenses.

The database includes the offender’s full name, date of birth, a recent photograph and a physical description, or as much information as possible. It also includes a list of applicable offenses, the date of conviction, punishment and outcomes for each offense.

The database was created by House Bill 5202 during the regular session of the 88th Texas Legislature.

DPS worked with the Texas Council on Family Violence on the website design and language to ensure the site was easy to use and contained valuable information for those searching the site.