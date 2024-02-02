68º
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ will ban password sharing starting in March

The crackdown on stream-service sharing follows Netflix’s footsteps

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the logos for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you share your Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ log-in with anyone outside your household, that’s about to come to an end.

Disney announced it will start cracking down on account sharing starting next month.

The user agreements for the streaming services were recently updated to add language about password sharing. It states that violators could have their accounts limited or terminated. Enforcement will begin on March 14, according to an email sent to Hulu subscribers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger mentioned in a third-quarter earnings call that the company would make it a priority in 2024 as a way to grow business.

Netflix cracked down on password sharing last year. It was also presented to company shareholders as a strategy for profit growth.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

