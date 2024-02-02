February means TV sales for Super Bowl

With Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day right around the corner, February’s best sales are already on for things like mattresses, TVs, smartphones, and refrigerators.

Here are the top products on deep discount from Consumer Reports in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Go big for the biggest game of the year with the 98-inch 4K TV from TCL. It’s as low as $1,999.99 at Best Buy and a $3000 savings.

Samsung just unveiled its new smartphone, the Galaxy S24, last month. This means older models will start to go on sale, as well as trade-in offers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now $699.99 at Samsung. CR says the smartphone has some of the best cameras on the market for both still photos and video.

Keep an eye out for lots of money-saving Presidents Day sales, especially on mattresses and larger appliances.

The LG French Door Smart Refrigerator is now $1,498 at The Home Depot. The 30-inch-wide fridge aced CR’s tests for thermostat control and temperature uniformity.

February is a great month to buy a mattress. CR always says never pay full price for one, and this month there will be plenty of sales during the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

The Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress (Queen) is as low as $2,166.50 at Best Buy and Casper. The high-end hybrid mattress-in-a-box offers fine support and excellent durability. Casper receives high marks for comfort and satisfaction in CR’s owner surveys.

If you’re looking to save on something else this month, CR says you can also look out for deals on tablets, printers, dishwashers, space heaters, snow blowers, and cameras all month long.