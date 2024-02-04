SAPD: Suspects shoot man, flee from West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for suspects who shot a man at a motel early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in a parking lot at a motel near Military Drive West and U.S. Highway 90.

When police arrived, they said they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim told police that he didn’t know who the suspects were when they began shooting at him.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover. Investigators have begun their search for potential suspects in this case.