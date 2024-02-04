WATCH LIVE AT 2:30: Gov. Abbott to addresses President Biden’s border policies at Shelby Park

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host governors from several states at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass in response to President Joe Biden’s border policies.
A news conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and will livestream in this article.
The following governors will join Abbott at Shelby Park:
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little
- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
- Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry
- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
- Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Additionally, the governor will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Dir. Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.
The governor in attendance will also be briefed on Operation Lone Star’s efforts.
