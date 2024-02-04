WATCH LIVE AT 2:30: Gov. Abbott to addresses President Biden’s border policies at Shelby Park

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host governors from several states at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass in response to President Joe Biden’s border policies.

A news conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and will livestream in this article.

The following governors will join Abbott at Shelby Park:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Additionally, the governor will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Dir. Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

The governor in attendance will also be briefed on Operation Lone Star’s efforts.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Texas’ standoff with the feds in Eagle Pass is igniting calls for secession and fears of violence

How a small Texas city landed in the spotlight during the state-federal clash over border security