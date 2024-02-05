10 people arrested, 6 vehicles impounded in street takeover event in San Antonio

SAN ANTONO – The San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Public Safety broke up a street takeover event on Saturday night that resulted in 10 arrests and six vehicles being impounded.

According to a news release, SAPD and DPS combined efforts to round up the suspects and vehicles at an unspecified location.

In a social media post, SAPD Chief William McManus said the officers “did a fantastic job and SA streets are safer for it.”

The people arrested are facing various charges, including evading motor vehicle and reckless driving, new traffic, racing on highway and reckless driving, traffic violations, unlawful carrying, and interfering with duties of a public servant, SAPD said.

Vehicles impounded included, a Ford Mustang, two Dodge Challengers, a Dodge Charger and a Nissan 350Z.

KSAT requested more information from SAPD, including where the incident took place and will update this story as we get more details.