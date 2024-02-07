70º
Drivers can save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K Thursday

Customers can also purchase $1 hot dogs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Circle K is offering a special deal ahead of Valentine’s Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, drivers can save 40 cents per gallon on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can also purchase $1 hot dogs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Circle K stores across Texas on Thursday.

“We love our customers, and we love bringing them great savings to help them celebrate Valentine’s Day,” said Gerardo Valencia, Vice President of Operations, Circle K Texas Business Unit.

Furthermore, Circle K stores are giving out fuel discount cards of 10 cents off per gallon of fuel to save throughout 2024.

Offerings are available in Texas cities such as San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Waco, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, and McAllen.

For more information on participating locations, click here.

