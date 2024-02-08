71º
All Santikos theaters are closed Thursday due to ‘technical difficulties’

Grand Theatre and AmStar Cinemas outside of San Antonio are not affected

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – All Santikos theaters in San Antonio are closed Thursday due to technical difficulties.

Officials with the theater chain posted the announcement on social media.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologize for any disruptions to your plans,” the post stated.

Santikos’ Guest Care Center is open for questions but won’t be able to process refunds until further notice.

The theater chain’s technicians are working to resolve the issue.

The technical problems are not affecting Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas, which are owned by Santikos in markets outside of San Antonio.

KSAT has reached out to Santikos officials for more information about the technical issues.

