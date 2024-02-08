Flagger hit, killed while attempting to stop traffic in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas – An employee of a business in Schertz was hit and killed Thursday morning while attempting to stop traffic.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. in the 5800 block of Schertz Parkway.

Schertz police said a flagger for a nearby business was on the road and was attempting to block the roadway. That’s when, police say, a car traveling southbound hit the flagger.

The driver stayed at the scene. The driver told police they did not see the flagger until the collision occurred.

The victim’s gender, age and name have not been released.

“This is an active investigation, and investigators are in the process of conducting thorough inquiries,” a news release states. “Once the investigation is concluded, our investigators will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.”

Schertz Parkway is closed as of 9:30 a.m.