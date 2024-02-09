KSAT drone video shows metal plate over I-10 West, causing concerns for drivers

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in downtown San Antonio have had questions and concerns about a temporary metal plate on I-10 West at Frio Street. The plate has caused some slow downs for drivers in the area.

KSAT reached out to TxDOT to learn more about the plate and the construction being done. The metal plate was placed on the upper level of I-10 West at Frio as part of a construction project for bridge joint replacement.

A TxDOT spokesperson said the plates will be in place until the new joint is installed and it will take multiple nights work.

(KSAT Drone video of metal plate I-10 at Frio.) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT asked if other similar plates will be placed there in the future as part of this project.

“Yes, construction at the bridge joints will be ongoing on the I-10 Westbound upper deck from now until early summer,” said Laura Lopez, TxDOT spokesperson, in an email to KSAT. “The I-10 Eastbound joint replacement will continue through mid-summer followed by I-35 North and Southbound. The tentative completion is early 2025.”

Lopez said the plate is one inch above the roadway to allow room for construction underneath and it is typical construction protocol for replacement of a bridge joint.

TxDOT is informing drivers with construction warning signs, portable message boards, dynamic message signs and social media updates. You can watch our Drone12 video below: