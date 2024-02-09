Stretch of Loop 410 on East Side to close this weekend for construction

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic on the East Side will be delayed this weekend by construction taking place on a stretch of Loop 410.

TxDOT announced a full closure of the southbound mainlanes of Loop 410 at the I-10 interchange. The mainlanes will be closed from 410 SB to E. Houston Street near Sam Houston High School.

The closure is expected to begin Friday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday 5 a.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured through WW White Road.

Drivers will have to exit WW White and get back onto the access road of Loop 410. This closure will only be in place for the southbound lanes.