SAPD searching for missing 86-year-old man

Authorities say the man has a diagnosed medical condition

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Missing Person SAPD Marlon Hahn (KSAT/SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Authorities said the man, identified as Marlon Hahn, was last seen on the 7000 block of Blanco Road, which is just north of Northwest Loop 410.

Hahn is described as a five foot, 10-inch male with hazel eyes. He is left-handed and has wavy ear top-length gray hair.

Hahn has a diagnosed medical condition, but the condition was not identified by police Friday night. It is also not known what Hahn was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on Hahn’s whereabouts, SAPD is asking the public to contact its Missing Person Unit at (210)-207-7660.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

