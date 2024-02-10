SAPD searching for missing 86-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Authorities said the man, identified as Marlon Hahn, was last seen on the 7000 block of Blanco Road, which is just north of Northwest Loop 410.

Hahn is described as a five foot, 10-inch male with hazel eyes. He is left-handed and has wavy ear top-length gray hair.

Hahn has a diagnosed medical condition, but the condition was not identified by police Friday night. It is also not known what Hahn was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on Hahn’s whereabouts, SAPD is asking the public to contact its Missing Person Unit at (210)-207-7660.