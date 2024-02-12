Don’t get your heart broken by cybercriminals this Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Love may be blind, but cybercriminals will tell you anything just to spoil your Valentine’s Day.

According to Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, cybercriminals will play with your emotions using a pageantry of attention and affection to woo their victims to give away their financial information.

The Federal Trade Commission says romance scammers will tailor their lies pressuring you to act immediately. Here are a few examples:

“I (or someone close to me) is sick, hurt or in jail.” “I can teach you how to invest.” “I’m in the military far away.’ “I need help with an important delivery.”

To avoid becoming a victim of a romance scam and lose money, here’s what you should know:

You should never be pressured or harassed into sending cryptocurrency, giving the numbers of a gift card or wiring money. If someone tells you to send money to receive a package, it’s likely a scam. Talk to your friends and family about your new love interest or any “financial opportunities” they’re offering, to see if there is any reason to be concerned. Try a reverse image of profile pictures. If the details don’t match up, it could be a scam.

You should report all romance scams to local law enforcement, Adult Protective Services, The Texas Attorney General’s Office and The Federal Trade Commission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

