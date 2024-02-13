Clear Alert issued for missing 33-year-old man from Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 33-year-old man.

Travis Bruce, 33, was last seen on Monday around 2:15 a.m. in the 16100 block of White River Boulevard in Pflugerville, Texas, near Austin.

Bruce is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and is 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement officials say Bruce’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He was last seen wearing a Houston Astros’ hat, a gray hoodie and black pants. He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a tattoo on his left calf.

Bruce was witnessed driving a blue 2019 Ford F-150 with a Texas license plate 767DV64.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-854-9770.