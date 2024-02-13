Hundreds of San Antonio ISD families face deadline to choose new campus for their children

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of San Antonio ISD families affected by the district’s rightsizing plan face a major deadline this week and must decide where they want their children to attend school.

Students at 15 schools set to close can accept their new designated school or choose the campus of their choice. However, SAISD said the decision must be made by this Thursday.

District officials told trustees at Monday’s board meeting that nearly 2,700 families have opted to have their child attend their new home school.

Around 800 have picked a campus of their choice. However, 971 families still need to make a final selection.

Of those 971, SAISD says 280 have told the district their child will not return to SAISD next year.

For now, staff say they are calling families but will send letters and visit homes if needed.

As for staff, all affected employees are still guaranteed a job within the district.

“A failure this massive calls into question every significant leadership decision that has been made by this administration,” said Neil Gabrielson, an SAISD Parent.

Leticia Ozuna, a school board member, said, “Gathering information and bringing it to the board, we will be able to use that to make determinations that would be of benefit.”

A new committee will study what happened to SAISD’s systems during last month’s hard freeze. Several trustees, citizens, and a heating and cooling expert have yet to be named. They hope to have policy, budget, and oversight recommendations in about three months.

