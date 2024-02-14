64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Local, national government entities show their romantic sides with custom Valentines

Government agencies get funny and flirty

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Valentines, Trending, BCSO, TPWD, Schertz
Valentine's Day cards from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, City of Schertz, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (KSAT)

When you think of romance, you’re probably thinking of government agencies.

OK, maybe not. But, several local and national governmental entities are showing they have a romantic side and a good sense of humor this Valentine’s Day.

Everyone from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are posting custom Valentine’s cards on their social media pages.

Check out some of the passionate posts below and let us know if we missed any in the comments.

And don’t forget to post pictures of you and your sweetheart on our Valentine’s Day KSAT Connect page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email