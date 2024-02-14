Local, national government entities show their romantic sides with custom Valentines

When you think of romance, you’re probably thinking of government agencies.

OK, maybe not. But, several local and national governmental entities are showing they have a romantic side and a good sense of humor this Valentine’s Day.

Everyone from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are posting custom Valentine’s cards on their social media pages.

Check out some of the passionate posts below and let us know if we missed any in the comments.

