3 San Antonio-area high school students selected for prestigious program at U.S. Air Force Academy

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio-area high school students were selected for a prestigious leadership program that will take place next week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Mya Galvan from Pieper High School, Storm Peña from Davenport High School and Sophia Krumholtz from Claudia Taylor Johnson High School were selected among 10 total students from across the country to participate in a five-day intensive experience that aims to empower and develop their leadership skills.

The program, which runs from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, was established by the Military Child Education Coalition and is designed to strengthen their Student 2 Student teams that are located on their campus.

“I see S2S as an opportunity to grow personally and be of service to my local community. San Antonio has a large population of military families and working to meet a community need is very important to me,” Mya Galvan said. “Attending this leadership program will allow me to help empower others, create alignment, and have an overall positive impact on our program.”

A press release said the students will engage in leadership activities and lessons alongside cadets and other S2S leaders.

The program will give the students the necessary tools to develop their programs further.

“Learning new leadership skills at Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program would help improve my program because I would bring back all I would learn from it and what I observed from other schools to help improve my school’s S2S program in the areas it needs to grow upon, for our students to benefit as well,” Sophia Krumholtz said.

Distinguished guests will be present to offer insights on overcoming obstacles and building personal character.

“Any opportunity to learn from premier leaders enhances my own education. In addition to the speakers, learning and building relationships with fellow students who are the cream of the crop in their schools will improve my leadership skills, Storm Peña said. “Iron sharpens iron. The fact that other schools have developed S2S programs will undoubtedly make our program better through lessons learned.”