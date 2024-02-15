Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle on I-35, police say

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 near Rayburn Drive on the city’s South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following a crash with another vehicle on Interstate 35 late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

According to police, the motorcyclist said they rear-ended another vehicle and was thrown off the bike. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD said the driver of the other vehicle did not stop after the collision. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department an EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.