Products new homeowners need now to save on repair bills later

It’s part of owning your own home: little surprises like leaks.

Consumer Reports offers a list of products that can save homeowners headaches and big repair bills down the road.

If you have a basement or low level in your home that is prone to flooding, a sump pump can help prevent extensive damage. Consumer Reports suggests choosing one with a battery backup in case power goes out.

Even without a flood, you want to keep your home free from any water damage. That’s where newer technology can give you a critical heads-up. A leak detector system will alert you to any leaks in your home, and that could save you thousands on potential repairs.

To monitor a handful of trouble spots in your home, CR recommends the X-Sense Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector SWS54 for $50. Its hub has a siren and three wireless sensors you can place throughout your home.

Even if there’s not a leak, excess humidity can often creep into your home, and you’ll want a way to reduce it. Dehumidifiers can help anywhere you have excess humidity. The Midea MAD50C1ZWS, for $260, is a large-capacity dehumidifier and earns top scores from CR for water removal and very good energy efficiency.

An inexpensive humidistat can help you monitor your home’s humidity levels.

And don’t forget those toolbox essentials like a hammer, screwdriver, drill, and, of course, flashlights with fresh batteries.

And finally, now that you’ve got that new home, you’ll want to keep it secure. The SimpliSafe The Essentials SS3-01 System, for $220, earned top scores in CR’s tests and offers self or professional monitoring plans.

When it comes to home safety, don’t forget about fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.