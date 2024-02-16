Driver crashes Mustang into East Side home, hitting gas line, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver crashed their vehicle into the front of an East Side home, hitting a gas line late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at a home in the 730 block of South Mittman Street, not far from Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters Street.

According to police, the driver of a Mustang lost control of their vehicle and was sent off the road, crashing through a fence and onto the front patio of a home.

Police said there was no structural damage to the house, but the Mustang did hit a gas line going to the home. The driver told police that the crash was due to a “vehicle malfunction”.

Investigators say the driver was found not to be intoxicated. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

CPS Energy was called to the home to check for and repair any possible damage to the line.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reports of any injuries.