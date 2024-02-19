San Antonio man wins DoorDash ‘All the Ads’ Super Bowl sweepstakes

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been announced the winner of DoorDash’s “All the Ads” Super Bowl sweepstakes.
Jonathan H. will receive a mix of different items, including several new vehicles, after being selected as the winner of the sweepstakes.
SO-REMEMBER-THAT-REALLY-LONG-PROMO-CODE-THAT-GAVE-YOU-THE-CHANCE-TO-WIN-STUFF-FROM-ALL-THE-ADS? #DoorDashAllTheAds pic.twitter.com/uoLD2hXQ7s— DoorDash (@DoorDash) February 16, 2024
To participate, contestants entered a code from DoorDash’s commercial on Feb. 12 into doordash-all-the-ads.com.
Out of the millions of people who participated in the sweepstakes, Jonathan was the only one who came out victorious.
DoorDash revealed Jonathan’s winning receipt.
Here are just a few of the prizes:
- BMW i5 M60
- 1-Year Subscription to Paramount+
- 2024 Toyota Tacoma
- Google Pixel 8
- Kia EV9
- Kawasaki off-roading vehicle