San Antonio man wins DoorDash ‘All the Ads’ Super Bowl sweepstakes

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been announced the winner of DoorDash’s “All the Ads” Super Bowl sweepstakes.

Jonathan H. will receive a mix of different items, including several new vehicles, after being selected as the winner of the sweepstakes.

To participate, contestants entered a code from DoorDash’s commercial on Feb. 12 into doordash-all-the-ads.com.

Out of the millions of people who participated in the sweepstakes, Jonathan was the only one who came out victorious.

DoorDash revealed Jonathan’s winning receipt.

Here are just a few of the prizes: