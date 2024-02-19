70º
San Antonio man wins DoorDash ‘All the Ads’ Super Bowl sweepstakes

Jonathan H. will receive a mix of different items, including several new vehicles

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been announced the winner of DoorDash’s “All the Ads” Super Bowl sweepstakes.

Jonathan H. will receive a mix of different items, including several new vehicles, after being selected as the winner of the sweepstakes.

To participate, contestants entered a code from DoorDash’s commercial on Feb. 12 into doordash-all-the-ads.com.

Out of the millions of people who participated in the sweepstakes, Jonathan was the only one who came out victorious.

DoorDash revealed Jonathan’s winning receipt.

Here are just a few of the prizes:

  • BMW i5 M60
  • 1-Year Subscription to Paramount+
  • 2024 Toyota Tacoma
  • Google Pixel 8
  • Kia EV9
  • Kawasaki off-roading vehicle

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

