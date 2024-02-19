Second earthquake in three days reported near Falls City

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Falls City on Feb. 19, 2024.

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Falls City on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the earthquake happened just after 10:57 a.m. about six kilometers, or 3.7 miles, southeast of the city, which is located in Karnes County. Its depth was 6.3 kilometers or 3.9 miles.

The quake was the second in three days reported in the area. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was reported on Saturday morning — the strongest and latest of several earthquakes this month.

Saturday’s earthquake was felt as far as 40-60 miles away, around San Antonio. Viewers from as far south as Karnes County and as far north as New Braunfels told KSAT they felt the temblor after midnight.

Over the past seven days, 19 earthquakes have been reported in the Falls City area.

Here’s a look at how earthquakes are classified:

Scale of earthquake intensity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This is just the latest of a series of earthquakes near Falls City this month. Previously, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude earthquake were reported on Feb. 7 and 8, respectively.

Three smaller earthquakes also shook the ground in Karnes County on Feb. 12. According to the USGS, the strongest of the three quakes checked in with a magnitude of 3.9.

Saturday morning’s example of an earthquake shaking portions of Karnes County and area earthquakes are becoming more common.

On Jun. 15, 2019, the USGS reported a 3.6-magnitude tremor near Poth and Falls City.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County.

Last September, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over a week.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.

More earthquake coverage on KSAT: