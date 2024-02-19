UTSA grad student sets new world record for fastest half-marathon while dribbling a basketball

AUSTIN – A UTSA graduate student has set a new world record for completing the fastest half-marathon while dribbling a basketball.
Ben Duong, 24, accomplished the impressive fete during Sunday’s Austin Marathon.
According to the official race results, Duong completed the half-marathon in 1:21:39. That’s an average pace of 6:14 per mile.
He finished 12th among the men in the half marathon. And, did we mention that he was dribbling a basketball the entire time?
To achieve the record, Duong had to dribble continuously through the race without picking it up or losing control.
According to a post by the Austin Spurs, that’s the equivalent of dribbling the length of 736 NBA-sized basketball courts.
The Spurs sponsored Duong for the half marathon.
According to a Spurs Sports & Entertainment official, his submission to the Guinness Book of World Records is under review and pending their official certification.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, Duong’s time beat the previous record by more than three minutes.
Spurs fan & Austinite, Ben Duong, breaks WORLD RECORD for fastest half marathon while dribbling a basketball!🏅— Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) February 18, 2024
“First and foremost, Spurs, thank y’all for believing in me.”
