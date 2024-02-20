Have you seen them? SAPD searching for group who robbed, assaulted woman on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs help finding multiple people who were caught on camera assaulting an older woman on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the woman was walking along W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard and S. San Dario Avenue when she was confronted by several juveniles. One of them began to grab the woman’s shirt, causing her to fall to the ground, as seen in the video released on SAPD’s Facebook page.

The woman was injured after her head hit the concrete during the fall, police said.

Afterward, the woman was robbed of her cash, and the group took off running, leaving her on the ground.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, call the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.