Have you seen them? SAPD searching for group who robbed, assaulted woman on Valentine’s Day

The woman was injured after her head hit the concrete during the fall

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Juveniles caught on camera assaulting elderly woman. (Copyright 2024 by SAPD - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs help finding multiple people who were caught on camera assaulting an older woman on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the woman was walking along W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard and S. San Dario Avenue when she was confronted by several juveniles. One of them began to grab the woman’s shirt, causing her to fall to the ground, as seen in the video released on SAPD’s Facebook page.

The woman was injured after her head hit the concrete during the fall, police said.

Afterward, the woman was robbed of her cash, and the group took off running, leaving her on the ground.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, call the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

