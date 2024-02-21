Bexar County commissioner questions district attorney on Wren Collective relationship

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales was questioned about his dealings with the Wren Collective, a third-party criminal justice reform group, during a meeting Tuesday.

Gonzales was in the Commissioners Court discussing an update on his high-risk intake reduction plan.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody asked the DA about his relationship with the reform group and whether or not the group has influenced criminal charges in Bexar County.

“There’s been some reporting locally about communications with the Wren Collective and other groups. Can you speak to that and make clear whether third-party groups are impacting charging decisions here in Bear County? Moody asked Gonzales.

Gonzales answered, “I will tell you, and I will tell this entire court that nobody makes decisions outside my office. I’m the one that makes those ultimate decisions. Nobody has any influence other than having had some messaging recommendations.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY ON KSAT.COM

What we know about the Wren Collective

DA Joe Gonzales attempting to block release of communications with D.C. law firm recommended by Wren Collective

Did DA Joe Gonzales violate campaign finance laws through relationship with Wren Collective? Expert weighs in.

Sources: Bexar County District Attorney holds meeting to explain relationship with Wren Collective

‘Very concerning’: Former prosecutor exposes troubling discussions between DA’s office, Wren Collective

All communications between DA Joe Gonzales, Wren Collective subpoenaed in SAPD shooting case