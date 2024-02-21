66º
Chase the eclipse across the sky: Delta offers flight from Austin across path of totality

Total Eclipse on April 8 will follow a path across the U.S. from Texas to Maine

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Delta is offering a flight along the path of totality on April 8, 2024. (KSAT)

Delta Airlines is offering the chance for a unique view of an event that won’t happen again for 20 years.

The airline is offering a flight along the path of April’s total solar eclipse — from Austin to Detroit.

Delta flight 1218 will be operated on an A220-300, an aircraft that has extra-large windows and is timed for best viewing of the eclipse at its peak.

The website shows the 12:15 p.m. flight is currently sold out.

But, Delta is offering five other flights that will offer views of the eclipse. They are:

  • Detroit (DTW) to Westchester, New York (HPN), departing at 2:59 p.m. ET.
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Dallas (DFW), departing at 8:40 a.m. PT.
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to San Antonio (SAT), departing at 9:00 a.m. PT.
  • Salt Lake City (SLC) to San Antonio (SAT), departing at 10:08 a.m. MT.
  • Salt Lake City (SLC) to Austin (AUS), departing at 9:55 a.m. MT.

The April 8 eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

