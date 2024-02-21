Chase the eclipse across the sky: Delta offers flight from Austin across path of totality

Delta is offering a flight along the path of totality on April 8, 2024.

Delta Airlines is offering the chance for a unique view of an event that won’t happen again for 20 years.

The airline is offering a flight along the path of April’s total solar eclipse — from Austin to Detroit.

Delta flight 1218 will be operated on an A220-300, an aircraft that has extra-large windows and is timed for best viewing of the eclipse at its peak.

The website shows the 12:15 p.m. flight is currently sold out.

But, Delta is offering five other flights that will offer views of the eclipse. They are:

Detroit (DTW) to Westchester, New York (HPN), departing at 2:59 p.m. ET.



Los Angeles (LAX) to Dallas (DFW), departing at 8:40 a.m. PT.



Los Angeles (LAX) to San Antonio (SAT), departing at 9:00 a.m. PT.



Salt Lake City (SLC) to San Antonio (SAT), departing at 10:08 a.m. MT.



Salt Lake City (SLC) to Austin (AUS), departing at 9:55 a.m. MT.



The April 8 eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.

