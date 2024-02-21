Southland Conference announces suspensions in Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Commerce postgame fight

SAN ANTONIO – The Southland Conference said Wednesday that four Incarnate Word and four Texas A&M-Commerce men’s basketball players have been suspended following a postgame brawl earlier this week.

The fight happened Monday night in the handshake line shortly after Texas A&M-Commerce secured a 76-72 overtime on UIW’s home floor.

Recommended Videos Incarnate Word point guard Elijah Davis will be suspended for three games while center Gabe Beny Til, forward Marcus Glover and guard Alex Anderson will be out for two games apiece.

Texas A&M-Commerce guard Ant Abraham, forward Jerome Brewer Jr. and forward Kwo Agwa will all be suspended for the Lions’ next three games. Guard Prince Davies has been suspended for one game.

“The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions,” Southland Conferenece commissioner Chris Grant said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior. I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and UIW Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter.”