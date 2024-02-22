City of San Antonio, SAPD’s joint pilot program aims at improving police & public trust

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know your officers? If you do, do you feel safer in your neighborhood? The San Antonio Police Department and the City of San Antonio have launched a pilot program called the Community Immersion Program with that in mind.

“When you respond to a call, and you see a familiar face, how does that assist you and also the person that might be in distress or need?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas.

“It helps out in a big way because that person already knows you. That person can open up to you because they know you. You can better serve that person because you know their needs,” said SAPD Officer Francisco Javier.

The Community Immersion Program is about police interacting with the people they protect.

Officer Javier is one of the first cadets to participate in the program.

“They dap you up. They open up you, you know,” said Javier.

Find out more about the program here.