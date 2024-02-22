Driver gets shot at after hitting bicyclist at West Side intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old driver was shot at after hitting a bicyclist on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around midnight near the intersection of Menchaca Street and North Elmendorf Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man who had accidentally hit a bicyclist at the intersection. The bicyclist wasn't seriously injured.

Police said the driver told officers that immediately following the accident, someone shot at him. He got back into his car and fled the scene in fear, stopping shortly after to call for help, police said.

The man did not see who fired the gunshots at him. He did not have any injuries, but his car was riddled with bullets, authorities said. Witnesses at the scene gave conflicting accounts to officers about what happened.

The bicyclist’s injuries were minor and did not require transport to a hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.