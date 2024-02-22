84º
VIDEO: New species of green anaconda discovered in the Amazon in Brazil

Newly discovered species is the northern green anaconda

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Scientists have discovered a new species of green anaconda in the Amazon in Brazil.

A video that you can watch at the top of this article shows Dutch biologist Dr Freek Vonk swimming alongside a 26-foot southern green anaconda (Eunectes murinus).

The newly discovered species is the northern green anaconda (Eunectes akayima). Credit for the discovery goes to 15 scientists from nine countries. Vonk co-authored an academic article about the discovery.

Vonk said while the species of giant anacondas look identical at first glance, there is a significant 5.5% genetic difference between the two.

