Judson ISD employee arrested, fired by district for allegedly possessing child pornography

The district identified the now-former employee on Thursday night

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

The Guadalupe County jail records page shows Andrew Kuehne is charged with possession of child pornography of a child younger than 10 years old. (Guadalupe County)

CONVERSE, Texas – The Judson Independent School District said one of its now-former district employees was arrested at his home on child pornography charges.

The Guadalupe County jail records page shows Andrew Kuehne is charged with possession of child pornography of a child younger than 10 years old.

The district said the state Attorney General’s Office made it aware of Kuehne’s arrest Thursday morning.

Judson ISD said it has since terminated Kuehne’s employment with the district.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we take situations like this very seriously,” a district spokesperson told KSAT on Thursday night.

Judson ISD said Kuehne worked at a “district facility.” According to the district’s website, Kuehne was a part of its “Desktop Services” staff.

He was listed as the “Team Lead” for the district’s “Team North” group of computer technicians.

Andrew Kuehne listed as Judson ISD "Team Lead" (Judson ISD website)

