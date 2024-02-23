Man accused of kidnapping, robbery; victim lured by woman at convenience store, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man they say used a woman to lure his victim into a trap so he could rob him.

Rene Delgado, 33, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Recommended Videos According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a woman approached the victim at a convenience store near the 100 block of Highway 90 on Feb. 3 and asked for a ride home.

When she got in his car, Delgado and another man also got into the car as well. They forced the victim to drive to an apartment and forced him inside, where they physically assaulted him, stabbed him, tied him up and forced him to drink an unknown substance, which caused him to pass out, the affidavit states.

Delgado and another unidentified man then stole the victim’s property.

The next day, Delgado and the other suspects blindfolded the victim, drove the victim in his car and dropped him at the intersection of Callaghan Road and Fredericksburg Road.

A good Samaritan called police for help.

On Feb. 5, the victim’s vehicle — which at this point was reported as stolen — was towed from the 3500 block of Pinn Road for illegal parking. Police recovered it from the impound lot and found a letter with Delgado’s name inside the vehicle.

The victim was able to identify the apartment where Delgado and the others took him and was able to pick Delgado from a lineup.

Court records show at the time of the alleged crime, Delgado was out on bond for charges stemming from a September arrest. He was taken back into custody Wednesday for this case in addition to charges of evading arrest and drug possession. His bonds now total more than $150,000.