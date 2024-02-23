Project MEND previews its medical equipment drive during ¡Viva Mobility!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a chance to roll, stroll, walk and play pickleball all while giving others a chance at better mobility.

Project MEND, also known as the “Medical Equipment Network for those with Disabilities,” is inviting the community to join its inaugural community resource fair, ¡Viva Mobility!

¡Viva Mobility! is a family-friendly event complete with a Pickleball tournament for guests ages 12 and older, community resource vendors, food, entertainment and the Let's Roll 5K course that will take participants through Morgan's Wonderland.

This four-part event is happening at Morgan’s Sports complex on Sunday, April 14.

Let’s Roll 5K: 7:30 a.m. sign-in, 8:30 a.m. start

Pickleball Tournament: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Community Resource Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City-Wide Collection Event: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring their gently used medical equipment so that Project MEND can give them new life. Wheelchairs, walkers and rollators are among the most requested mobility items.

There’s more information about sponsorship opportunities and registration information on Project MEND’s website.

Project MEND is the oldest, largest, licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. They are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse, and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

