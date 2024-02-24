Community comes together for UTSA’s 40th annual Diploma Dash

UTSA’s Diploma Dash started in 1985 and is one of San Antonio’s largest chip-timed racing events.

SAN ANTONIO – Approximately 1,500 people from around San Antonio raced and walked to the finish line at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s 40th annual Diploma Dash.

The race took off Saturday morning on UTSA’s Main Campus.

The opportunity to win customs medals and prizes was on the line for current students, alumni, and willing participants.

“There’s nothing quite like Diploma Dash, especially for our current students and Roadrunner Alumni,” Class of 2006 graduate and UTSA Alumni Association president Jacob Cavazos said in a press release. “It’s such a unique course and lets you take a behind-the-scenes look at this amazing campus.”

Proceeds from the Diploma Dash go towards scholarships for students who need financial assistance.

