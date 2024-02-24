79º
Community comes together for UTSA’s 40th annual Diploma Dash

The opportunity to win customs medals and prizes was on the line for current students, alumni, and willing participants

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

UTSA’s Diploma Dash started in 1985 and is one of San Antonio’s largest chip-timed racing events. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Approximately 1,500 people from around San Antonio raced and walked to the finish line at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s 40th annual Diploma Dash.

The race took off Saturday morning on UTSA’s Main Campus.

UTSA’s Diploma Dash started in 1985 and is one of San Antonio’s largest chip-timed racing events.

“There’s nothing quite like Diploma Dash, especially for our current students and Roadrunner Alumni,” Class of 2006 graduate and UTSA Alumni Association president Jacob Cavazos said in a press release. “It’s such a unique course and lets you take a behind-the-scenes look at this amazing campus.”

Proceeds from the Diploma Dash go towards scholarships for students who need financial assistance.

For more information on the race, click here.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Priscilla Carraman is the producer of the "Know My Neighborhood" series —hyperlocal reporting on different neighborhoods within the KSAT viewing area. Priscilla started at KSAT as a producer trainee in 2017 after graduating from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2015.

